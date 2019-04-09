On Tuesday morning, Kim McGrew, a lifestyle coach for young adults, asked a packed Linn-Benton Community College lecture hall a question.
“Who has haters?”
Every hand shot up.
She told the crowd of young girls it was a good thing. It meant they were doing something right. And for an hour she kept telling them. Be a leader. Be great. Be powerful.
It’s a message that has kept teacher Ann Christanson coming back with her students to the African-American Youth Leadership Conference every year.
The conference, held Tuesday at LBCC, is hosted by PRIDE — Proud, Responsible Individuals Dedicated to Excellence — and focuses on students of color bringing together successful professionals of color, seminar-style workshops and providing an inside look at the college experience.
“The goal is to bring youth together because oftentimes they are one of the few in the schools so they get to see students who look like them,” said PRIDE founder Earleane Wilson Huey.
Wilson Huey runs a team of volunteers, which includes Albany City Councilor Alex Johnson II, who help put on the day’s worth of events. Students from Linn, Benton, Lincoln and Lane county schools were bused in and totaled 291 — a low number for the event, now in its 13th year.
“We had to turn away 18 school, we were at capacity,” Johnson said of the venue. But, he noted, the crowds often swell well beyond 400 when the program moves to Oregon State University or University of Oregon.
And that’s a key part of the program, according to Huey. Having the event at different college campuses gives students the opportunity for college tours and, partnered with a college fair and workshops on GPA and post-high-school life, it shows students that college is an option.
The event also provides workshops on STEM, African-American history, money management, healthy living and careers in public service.
“Today might be the only time some of these kids have seen a black man in a suit,” said Johnson, noting the importance of the representation.
Johnson was surprised at the ideas students in his session presented in regards to public service projects they wanted to tackle, as well as their worries. A seventh-grade girl spoke about sexual assault. A seventh-grade boy, talked about his local police department pulling over African-Americans.
When the program started it was focused on African-American students but, according to Johnson, who has emceed the event for the last 13 years, interest has grown. Now Latino, Asian and Native American students also attend.
“It’s multicultural,” he said. “We opened it up and really anyone can come.”
Nina Richardson has been coming since her sixth-grade year. Now a high school senior, she said McGrew is her favorite speaker.
“The barriers I see have been consistent,” McGrew said of her last five years presenting at the event. “A lot of these kids don’t have the kind of support they need.”
More than 20 doctors, teachers, business owners and other professionals volunteered their time Tuesday to speak at the half-dozen workshops offered. LBCC provided lunch and school districts provided transportation.
“Participation has increased,” Johnson said. “Because the kids go back and tell their friends.”