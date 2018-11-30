The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division is offering a “24 Days of Christmas Adoption” special.
Sheriff Jim Yon said the $25 adoption special will run from Dec. 1-24.
The special includes: spay/neuter for the animal, microchip, a leash, collar, and a certificate for eight weeks of free obedience training.
“Now is the time to get that perfect Christmas gift and help a shelter animal find a new home,” Yon said in a press release.
On Dec. 12, there will be a half-off microchipping clinic for people who already have a dog; microchipping will be reduced from $20 to $10.
The Animal Control office is located at 3008 Ferry St. SW in Albany.