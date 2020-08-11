You have permission to edit this article.
LCSO seeks info on fatal motorcycle crash

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a motorcycle crash about 2:43 p.m. Friday on Old Salem Road, in which Darren Gregory, 35, was killed to call 541-967-3950.

Undersheriff Paul Timm said Linn County 911 received a complaint of a red motorcycle on Knox Butte Road that was swerving into other lanes of travel as it entered the Albany city limits.

Timm said the caller reported the operator was unable to control the motorcycle and almost struck other vehicles.

The Albany Police Department also received complaints as the motorcycle entered town. The caller reported the motorcycle was last seen traveling on Old Salem Road toward Millersburg.

Deputies responded to the area within minutes and located the motorcycle crashed near Conser Road. Deputies found Gregory unconscious with no pulse. Deputies began life-saving efforts until medics arrived. Gregory was pronounced deceased on scene.

Gregory was wearing a full-face helmet and speed was not a primary cause of the crash. Deputies continue to investigate the reason for the crash, including the possibility of impairment or a contributing medical condition.

