LCSO's Duncan, Lederer earn state honors

BEND — Two Linn County Sheriff’s Office staff members were recently recognized at the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association Annual Conference held in Bend.
Sheriff Jim Yon said Lt. Michelle Duncan, 45, and Deputy Eric Lederer, 39, received Distinguished Service Awards for their outstanding work.
Duncan has been with the Sheriff’s Office for more than 18 years.
She was recognized for her involvement with specialty programs. She has been instrumental in the improvement of the field training officer program, Multidisciplinary Accident Investigations Team, law enforcement contract cities, mountain contracts, commercial vehicle enforcement and organization of the Willamette Country Music Festival law enforcement program.
“She has done a lot of outstanding work,” Yon said.
Lederer has been with the Sheriff’s Office for more than five years.
He was recognized for outstanding performance in his duties on and off duty. In his off-duty time, he volunteers with the Salem for Refugees program. He works directly with families new to the United States and helps them make the transition.
Lederer is assigned to the jail’s transport team.
“Even though is it well outside his job description, Deputy Lederer monitors and updates the Security Threat Group with information on our inmates,” Yon said. “He works closely with Oregon Department of Corrections to acquire up-to-date information.”
He also spends any work time not dedicated to transports, listening to inmate phone calls and providing intelligence to both the Detective Division and the District Attorney’s Office.
“In more than one instance, his intelligence gathering has played a crucial role in opening or closing a case in our county,” Yon said.