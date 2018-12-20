Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be working extra patrols for DUII enforcement until New Year’s Day.
“The next few weeks will be filled with parties and family celebrations,” Sheriff Jim Yon said. “Many will enjoy alcohol and marijuana to celebrate the holidays and ring in the New Year.”
Yon asked for people's assistance to make sure the holidays are not ruined this year by irresponsible behavior.
“If you are going to share in holiday cheer, please have a sober driver to take you home,” he said in a press release. “If you notice your family or friends about to drink and drive, stop them before it’s too late. There are several taxi and other ride services available in our area.”