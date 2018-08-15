Subscribe for 17¢ / day
DH Logo
Buy Now

BROWNSVILLE — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three fires on Linn West Drive and Ogle Road that occurred within minutes of one other Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Jim Yon said the first fire on Linn West Drive northwest of Brownsville was reported to the Linn County 911 dispatch center about 1:49 a.m. At 2:04 a.m., a responding deputy spotted an additional ditch fire on Ogle Road. The second fire appeared to have been set within minutes of the deputy’s arrival.

Deputies later learned that the Halsey-Shedd Fire Department had located a third ditch fire on Ogle Road, approximately a half-mile southwest of the first.

The investigations revealed all three fires were set within a 15-minute time frame. Each was started in the dry grass and brush alongside the roadway, near harvested and plowed grass fields.

Yon said there are no suspects and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Brandon Thurman at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.

Alex Paul, Democrat-Herald

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments