Question: What weighs 17,500 pounds, can carry 12 adults and has windows that can withstand direct hits by .50 caliber ammunition?
Answer: The Linn County Sheriff’s Office’s new $300,000 Lenco Armored Vehicle that was paid for with a grant from the Department of Homeland Security.
And, yes, it even has cup holders.
Its official name is the BearCat which stands for Ballistic Engineered Armored Response Counter Attack Truck, and Sheriff Jim Yon called it “amazing.”
“We submit grant applications every year and the last time we received anything was to help upgrade radio equipment on Scott Mountain,” Yon said. “This time, we were approved for this vehicle and for a drone. Both are designed to enhance officer and public safety.”
Yon said the $38,000 drone has been used successfully several times, including in a recent incident in Sweet Home in which a man with a gun had threatened his girlfriend. “We used infrared on the drone to watch his every move and to make sure he wasn’t a threat to anyone,” Yon said. “It worked perfectly.”
The new armored vehicle will replace a 35-year-old personnel carrier, Yon said.
“The improvement in technology is fantastic,” Yon said.
The new vehicle is built on a Ford F550 truck chassis and is powered by a 6.7 liter diesel engine that pumps out 440 horsepower. It is 12 feet long and 10 feet wide. Lenco has produced the BearCat since 2001.
Because it utilizes a Ford truck chassis, it can be serviced locally, Yon said.
Last October, Yon told the Linn County Board of Commissioners that the “world is changing,” necessitating upgrades in equipment to match new challenges.
He noted that in Springfield, someone attacked a fire truck, shooting it with several shotgun rounds while the firefighters were responding to an emergency call.
Deputy Jeff Schrader of the Regional SWAT team said the Sheriff’s Office was kept abreast of the vehicle’s production progress and even visited the plant and was trained on how to drive such a massive rig.
“We were not allowed to take any photos,” Schrader said. “Much of the technology used in this vehicle is kept secret.”
Company officials will say the BearCat is constructed of military-spec steel armor plates that can withstand direct hits from anything from a 7.62 to .50 caliber shells.
The company has produced more than 6,000 such vehicles for military, police and fire departments from its Massachusetts facility.
Schrader said the vehicle will be used to move personnel as close to situations as safely possible. A battering ram can be attached to the front of the vehicle to breach gates or other blockages.
“It includes chemical and radiation sensors,” Schrader said. “That's important in a community like Albany, which has the national energy lab and specialty metals like Wah Chang.”
The BearCat rolls on tires that cost $3,000 each, but are virtually indestructible.
The carrier portion of the vehicle is large enough that it can be used to rescue people who might need to be carried on a stretcher.
There are eight USB ports, and all of the doors and top turret can be locked down to protect operators who may be using the vehicle as a command center at an incident.
“This is a great piece of equipment,” Yon said. “We will have this in service for a long time. It only has 121 miles on it. This is not something I would ask for out of our general budget, but it will certainly be welcomed and used by us for a long time.”
Yon said the previous armored personnel carrier was used about 15 times per year.