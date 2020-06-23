LCSO accepting concealed handgun apps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is again taking applications for concealed handgun licenses and license renewals, according to Sheriff Jim Yon.

License applications had been curtailed due to COVID-19 issues.

Yon said applicants should call the civil office at 541-967-3907 to make appointments.

Yon said the civil office is working through a backlog of applicants due to the COVID-19 closures and is processing new CHL applications only. New applicants must have a proof of competency from taking CHL class or a DD214 from the military, identification such as a driver’s license proving they are Linn County residents and a completed application including two listed references.

Yon asks that applicants have all of their documentation ready and completed when they arrive for their appointment. Applications can be found online at www.linnsherif.org.

Renewal applications for current CHL holders can be sent in using standard mail or email or can be delivered in person with no appointment.

Yon said his staff will continue to practice social distancing, so the number of people allowed in the civil office at one time is limited.

For more information, call 541-967-3907.

