The Linn-Benton Community College department of athletics announced a multiyear agreement with Nike and BSN Sports on Wednesday.
According to LBCC Athletic Director Mark Majeski, the agreement is a standard five-year deal.
Because the University of Oregon and other larger schools that use Nike-branded products are sponsored schools, they can deal directly with Nike. LBCC will have to go through BSN Sports, a distributor of Nike apparel and equipment.
"We are excited to partner with BSN Sports and Nike," Majeski said in a statement announcing the deal. "This agreement will allow us to provide all programs and student-athletes with apparel and gear that is consistent in quality, while at the same time enhancing our own brand by partnering with an industry leader like Nike."
The agreement includes discount pricing on all uniforms, apparel and footwear for the Roadrunners and discounts on equipment purchases for the athletic department. LBCC teams’ apparel and equipment previously came from what Majeski described as various sources.
“Our teams will be equipped with quality apparel, shoes and gear,” he said in the statement. “By choosing one supplier and brand for our team needs, we not only leverage better pricing but also provide a consistent look that will help build and strengthen our brand.”
Majeski said the specific financial details of the agreement were not being released but noted the discounts and rebates made available in the agreement.