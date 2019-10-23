Linn-Benton Community College will hold three public forums on Wednesday, Nov. 13, to provide input on its search to replace its president, Greg Hamann, who retires in June 2020.
The first session will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Vineyard Mountain Room CC-213 in the Calapooia Center on its Albany campus, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW. The second runs from noon to 1 p.m. in room 150 of the Health Occupation Center, 300 Mullins Drive in Lebanon. The third takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. in room 204 of the LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis.
The LBCC Board of Education is working with the Association of Community College Trustees in the nationwide search, with a goal of having a new president start on July 1, 2020.
Information and updates can be found at http://linnbenton.edu/president-search.