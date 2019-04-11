To passersby, it seemed that a dozen or so people were taking advantage of Wednesday's rainy weather by hanging out in the Heritage Mall food court, until they noticed everyone was wearing red — and reading.
While it may have been wet outside, the group inside was fired up, staging a read-in for educational funding. The Oregon Education Association and the Greater Albany Education Association teamed up to host the event that hoped to raise awareness to the dramatic decrease in licensed school librarians across the state.
In 1980 there were 818 licensed librarians in Oregon. Currently, there are 159.
“As the numbers go down, the need for licensed librarians has gone up,” said Jean Gritter, one of two licensed librarians in the Greater Albany Public Schools district. “Kids have more information tossed at them now and not as much guidance in how to sort through it.”
Gritter was on hand Wednesday afternoon as a handful of kids filed through the read-in, each receiving a free book of their choice.
Greater Albany Education Association President Sue McGrory said the group had been concerned about turn-out due to the recent flooding, but that the issue was still one worth raising. She also said that the lack of licensed librarians statewide was affecting students as was the continued budget issues.
The proposed budget by the Legislature's Joint Committee on Ways and Means proposed cuts of approximately $141 million over the next four years.
Ken Volante, an Oregon Education Association union representative for the area, agreed with McGrory.
“Librarians help kids with research, how to pick our proper sources. We’ve seen a lot of cuts and now we have educational professionals running school librarians and they’re great and they’re doing the best they can but they’re not librarians,” he said.
Gritter was an educator before running the library at West Albany High School. She snagged the position after working down the hall from the previous librarian.
“I told them when they were ready to go, to let me know and I would get my certification,” she said. Gritter has two masters degrees and graduate library science coursework, as well as her librarian certification.
“There are a couple of things going on,” she said, noting that current library programs couldn’t keep pace with programs developed under licensed librarians because current employees did not have the same training. She also said having a certified librarian and an additional employee in the library helped ease the workload and improved library services.
“It’s critical that kids learn literacy,” she said. “There’s Google, but librarians don’t act on algorithms. There’s a saying, 'Ask Google and get 100 answers, ask a librarian and get the right one.”