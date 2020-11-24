Knights to rally for religious freedoms

SALEM — The Oregon Knights of Columbus will sponsor a religious freedom rally starting at 1 pm. Saturday at the State Capitol.

The rally is intended to voice concerns about the latest “freeze” restrictions being placed on businesses and churches by Gov. Kate Brown.

Ray Prom, the organization's faith director, said the rally’s purpose is to allow “Oregon churchgoers to return to their pews.”

“As you may be aware, the governor returned to unreasonably low occupancy numbers for churches, while allowing much greater numbers in supermarkets, retail stores and big box stores,” Prom said. “A maximum capacity of 25 attendees for Mass, when a church might hold 400 to 500 people or more, seems quite unreasonable and oppressive.”

Prom said Catholic officials in Oregon have implemented strict COVID-19 policies.

“However, the governor has chosen once again to restrict Mass attendance, even now as we are about to enter the Advent season,” Prom said.

Prom emphasized the rally is not “anti-mask, anti-vaccination, a Second Amendment rally, nor an impeachment or political rally."