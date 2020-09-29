Knights of Columbus offer free wheelchairs

MOUNT ANGEL — Do you know someone or civic group that needs a free wheelchair?

The Oregon Knights of Columbus have 30 wheelchairs to give away to qualifying individuals or civic groups.

They are available for free to those in need, although civic groups can make a donation of $150, according to Kent Purdy, K of C District 6 deputy and member of Council 1767 in Mount Angel.

“We purchased a shipping container load of 115 chairs earlier this year and have distributed 85 of them already,” Purdy said. “We would like to get the remaining chairs out to anyone who needs them.”

Purdy said the wheelchairs were obtained through the American Wheelchair Mission program.

“We have already provided wheelchairs for some veterans groups and to parishes,” Purdy said. “We really want to find a good home for the remaining wheelchairs.”

The Knights of Columbus, an international Catholic men’s fraternal organization, has been involved with the American Wheelchair Mission since 2003 and has funded thousands of wheelchairs during that time.