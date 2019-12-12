Kids Christmas Store Saturday in SH

The fifth annual Kids Christmas Store will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sweet Home Evangelical Church, 1347 Long St.

Children 12 and under are invited to select gifts for family members. The event is sponsored by the Presidents Club, and donations are tax-deductible.

A craft area will be set up for children, and free hot chocolate and cookies will be available.

A drawing for items donated by community members and businesses will be held at 3:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Nancy Patton at 541-409-4276 or email pattonprod2@aol.com.

