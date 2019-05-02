Ken Austin’s life

1859 – Ken Austin’s great-grandfather settled in Butteville, the same year Oregon attained statehood

1931 – Born Oct. 29, in Missoula, Montana, where his father was working.

1933 – Family returned to Oregon to a farm in St. Paul

1952 – Created the original Benny the Beaver costume

1953 – Ken and Joan married

1954 – Graduated from Oregon State College (now OSU), and entered the Air Force, served in Korea

1964 – Founded A-dec with Joan in Newburg

2000 – OSU gave Ken Austin the E.B. Lemon Distinguished Alumni Award

2013 – Joan Austin passed away

2014 – Austin Hall opened at OSU

2015 – Ken Austin’s autobiography, “American Dreamers: How Two Oregon Farm Kids Transformed an Industry, a Community, and a University” is published