Mid-valley residents headed to the annual Sportsman’s Holiday parade Saturday morning in Sweet Home are reminded to wear sunscreen and to drink lots of water as the mid-valley heat wave continues.
Summer’s first stretch of hot weather is far from over as temperatures in the mid-90s are expected at least through next Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The mid-valley forecast is calling for a high of 92 on Saturday and then 97 on Sunday, 94 on Monday and 93 on Tuesday. Overnight lows in the mid-50s are expected.
The hot weather has already sent mid-valley residents and visitors in search of shade and cool waters.
Linn County parks campgrounds are “packed to the gills,” parks director Brian Carroll said.
“All of our facilities are near water, so we have a ton of people out already,” Carroll said. “The lakes are packed.”
Carroll said he has advised staff to open day use areas as soon as they get to work.
“We usually open Lewis Creek Park on Foster Reservoir at 10 a.m.,” Carroll said. “Our folks usually get there about 9 a.m. and I’ve told them to open the gates.”
Carroll said that although a new potable water well has been drilled at Waterloo Campground between Lebanon and Sweet Home, Carroll said campers are being asked to continue limiting water usage.
“We can’t turn on the well until we get final water test results,” Carroll said.
Virtually all camping sites that can be reserved are booked, he added.
There may be a few first-come, first-serve rustic Forest Service campsites along the South Santiam River near Cascadia.
“We will have two boats out patrolling the rivers and the reservoirs,” Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said. “We remind people to avoid alcohol on these extremely warm days and to take extra precautions when it comes to playing in or around waterways.”
Alcohol can cause judgement impairment and also can lead to dehydration.
All of the Albany fire stations have life jackets that can be borrowed if families plan to beat the heat by heading to the water. The life jackets are provided by the Albany Firefighters Community Assistance Fund.
The Oregon Department of Forestry has raised the fire danger level to “high” and reminds the public all backyard burning is banned.
The Albany Police Department reminds the public that if their home does not have air conditioning, they should consider visiting the public library, Senior Center, mall or other public places with air conditioning.
Also, remember to check on elderly neighbors regularly.
Todd Noble, director of Linn County Public Health, said that people age 65 or older or children under the age of 2, are especially at-risk for heat-related illnesses.
He also reminds people that while a fan can be useful, in extremely hot weather fans simply blow hot air, adding to the problem.
Much of western Oregon enters the hottest part of the summer with unusually low fuel moisture levels due to a lack of spring rainfall. About 70 percent of the state is experiencing a severe or moderate drought and 95 percent of the state is “abnormally dry.”
