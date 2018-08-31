SWEET HOME — Dog lovers are invited to the first Cascade K9 Jamboree, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Outdoor Events Center, 4001 Long St.
The event is a fundraiser to support the Sweet Home Police Department’s K9 program, and will include everything from pet supplies to working and performance dog demonstrations, plus contests, games and more.
Friendly dogs are welcome, but puppies must be at least 5 months or older. All dogs must be on fixed leashes.
Admission is $10 per person. Children 5 or younger will be admitted free. Lunch is available for $5 and overnight dry camping for $10.
Numerous vendors will be on-site.
Volunteers are welcome. Call 541-367-4660 or email Connie Deusschere at connie@ci.sweet-home.or.us or conacgt officer Sasha McDonald at 541-367-5181 or email amcdonald@ci.sweet-home.or.us.