Juvenile detention workers in Linn County get pay bump

Linn County juvenile detention workers will receive higher pay and new benefits in their 2022 contract.

The three-year contract was unanimously adopted by Linn County commissioners at their Tuesday, April 19 meeting.

It adds a 5% cost of living adjustment in the first year, according to the Linn County Juvenile Detention Workers Association, the employee union. The second and third years include a 2-4% cost of living adjustment based on inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index.

Included in the contract is a 2.5% pay raise for detention workers serving 20 years or more. In prior contracts, detention workers serving 10 and 15 years received 2.5% raises, respectively, according to the union.

Under the contract, detention workers may cash out of their compensatory time off twice per year. That's up from once per year under prior contracts.

It also adds a new $100 annual reimbursement to cover work equipment.

The contract was negotiated by Linn County Juvenile Department Director Torri Lynn, Juvenile Detention Manager Kevin Husk, Linn County Administrative Officer Darrin Lane and labor attorney Diana Moffat.

The Linn County Commissioners are scheduled to meet next at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.