Oregon’s Justice Court system dates back to before there was an Oregon Territory, retiring Justice Court Judge Jad Lemhouse will tell you.
And, although he is a bona fide attorney — a 1989 graduate of the University of Oregon Law School — Lemhouse adds that a law degree is not required to hold the position.
“In many counties in eastern Oregon, they do not have law degrees, although most on the western side of the state do,” Lemhouse said.
Lemhouse, 75, will retire at the end of December, not because he’s tired of the job, but because Oregon law requires that judges can’t be older than 75.
“I’d finish out my term, another two years, if I could,” the Brownsville-area flower grower said.
Born in California, Lemhouse said he was elated when his family moved to a 320-acre farm near Cheshire when he was 12 years old.
“I loved it,” Lemhouse said. “My dad always wanted to be a rancher. My grandfather logged with horses and my uncle was an Allis Chalmers tractor mechanic in Oregon City.”
Lemhouse’s path to becoming a judge was not a straight line.
After graduating from Junction City High School in 1961, he enrolled at Oregon State University with plans of studying chemistry.
“But I really wasn’t ready for college,” Lemhouse said.
He spent two terms in school and then enlisted in the Army and was assigned to a tank battalion.
“I spent two and a half years in Germany,” Lemhouse said. “We were near the city of Bamberg, which looks much like the Willamette Valley.”
In 1965, Lemhouse was discharged from service and returned to Oregon, again enrolling at OSU, this time studying English.
“In the summers, I worked at Hult Lumber and Plywood,” Lemhouse said.
After a year in school, to fulfill an Army Reserve commitment, Lemhouse again enlisted in the military and spent a year with an armored cavalry unit near Pleiku in South Vietnam.
“I was a scout tank commander and tank gunner,” Lemhouse said.
He also spent six months as a liaison at headquarters, before being discharged in August 1968.
He returned to Oregon State, this time with an eye on a horticulture degree, which he obtained in June 1971.
“I went back to work at Hult Lumber and Plywood until 1973, when I took a job as the nursery manager for the Conifer Seed Company, which was based at Atta Vista Farm,” Lemhouse said. “I really enjoyed that work. I was there 12 years and became a manager and part-owner.”
But the collapse of the timber industry in 1985, resulted in closing the company.
“I had always thought about going to law school and had applied right after college,” Lemhouse said. “I was admitted at Oregon in 1986 and earned my degree in 1989.”
Lemhouse said that by then, he was “much more prepared to go to college. It was a lot more intense because at the law school, everything came down to the final exam each semester. If you didn’t pass that test, you were out.”
During his last semester, Lemhouse was a clerk at the law firm of Luvass, Cobb Attorneys in Eugene.
“I’d work there, which did a lot of general civil practice and in the afternoons, I worked at Legal Aid of Oregon,” Lemhouse said. “I saw a great diversity of cases between the two. They were two totally different types of practices.”
Lemhouse passed the Oregon bar exam in September 1989 and put out his shingle in Corvallis in private practice.
“I had a daughter living there and this gave me time to be with her,” Lemhouse said. “It was a general practice and I did a lot of appellate work.”
Lemhouse commuted daily, having purchased property near Brownsville in 1973.
Lemhouse became a judge in 1994.
“I enjoyed being a lawyer, but you don’t always get closure,” Lemhouse said. “As a judge, you have closure. You make a decision and move on. You also can have a positive impact on the communities you serve.”
Lemhouse said the Justice Court system handles “quality of life” cases such as offensive littering, vandalism, landlord/tenant issues, bad checks and boundary fences.
“Justices of the Peace can actually walk boundary fences in disputes and in the past, handled mining claims,” Lemhouse said.
Lemhouse said he deals with about 4,500 cases per year.
That number will likely decrease since the Harrisburg court has closed and Sweet Home’s court will close at the end of the month.
Jessica Meyer, a partner at the Morley Thomas Law Firm in Lebanon, has been appointed by Gov. Kate Brown to succeed Lemhouse. She will preside over courts in Lebanon and Brownsville.
In addition to appearing in courts as a private attorney, Meyer serves as a judge pro tempore in the Linn County Justice Court and Albany Municipal Court. She also formerly served on the Lebanon Peer Youth Court.
Meyer earned her bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, and her law degree from the Willamette University College of Law.
She currently serves as a trustee for the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation, and as assistant district commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America, Calapooia District.
Meyer has been an attorney since 2005, became an associate at Morley Thomas Law Firm in 2006 and became a partner in 2011.
She and her husband Jared live in North Albany and have four children.
“I’m excited to serve Linn County,” Meyer said. “I’ve served pro tem for six years and have learned a lot from Judge Lemhouse. He is a great example and a great mentor. The Justice Court has an amazing staff and I am looking forward to working with them.”
Lemhouse and his wife Sherri — Brownsville’s singing librarian — have three children. They live on a 16-acre farm near Brownsville and raise flowers on about one acre.
Lemhouse said he will spend more time working the farm and he and his wife enjoy dancing.
He is also active at the Scandinavian Festival in Junction City.
During his time on the bench, Lemhouse has battled the state of Oregon over the state’s propensity to take a greater and greater share of Justice Court fines.
“You are no doubt familiar with the parable of the greedy farmer and the Goose that Laid the Golden Eggs,” Lemhouse of his work. “That is a very apt analogy of what the Legislature is doing to local courts. The difference between the Goose and local courts is that where the Goose is eviscerated, local courts and the counties and cities that operate them are being slowly strangled fiscally.”
Lemhouse said that when he started Justice Court work, the state took about 10 percent of fines and 90 percent was kept locally to help fund court operations. Now, the local share had dropped to 65 percent.
"Judge Lemhouse has been a pleasure to work with,” Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny said. “His dedication to public safety is apparent in the way he holds criminals accountable. He is a hard working judge and deserves a long and happy retirement."
Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said he has enjoyed working with Judge Lemhouse over the years.
“He has provided access to courts in our smaller communities,” Nyquist said. “He contributed greatly to combining our Justice Court into one district in a way that provided service to our residents. Without combining, it is likely that having a Justice Court system in the county might not have been economically feasible.”