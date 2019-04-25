A jury reached a split decision in the trial of the owner of Corvallis’ Impulse Bar and Grill in Benton County Circuit Court Tuesday: finding him guilty of one charge and not guilty of another.
Sebastian Gallegos, 50, of Corvallis, was arrested in May 2018 after police were called to the bar on a report Gallegos had attacked an employee.
Gallegos told the Gazette-Times after his arrest that the employee, who was not charged, started the fight.
After a two-day-trial, a jury of six found Gallegos not guilty of attempted assault in the fourth-degree and guilty of disorderly conduct in the second degree, court records show.
The instructions given to the jury define attempted assault in the fourth-degree as an intentional attempt to cause physical injury to another. The instructions defined disorderly conduct in the second-degree as a person, while recklessly creating a risk of causing public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, who engages in fighting or violent, tumultuous conduct.
Gallegos has a sentencing hearing set in the case for 1:15 p.m. on Friday.