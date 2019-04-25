{{featured_button_text}}

A jury reached a split decision in the trial of the owner of Corvallis’ Impulse Bar and Grill in Benton County Circuit Court Tuesday: finding him guilty of one charge and not guilty of another.

Sebastian Gallegos, 50, of Corvallis, was arrested in May 2018 after police were called to the bar on a report Gallegos had attacked an employee.

Gallegos told the Gazette-Times after his arrest that the employee, who was not charged, started the fight.

After a two-day-trial, a jury of six found Gallegos not guilty of attempted assault in the fourth-degree and guilty of disorderly conduct in the second degree, court records show.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The instructions given to the jury define attempted assault in the fourth-degree as an intentional attempt to cause physical injury to another. The instructions defined disorderly conduct in the second-degree as a person, while recklessly creating a risk of causing public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, who engages in fighting or violent, tumultuous conduct.

Gallegos has a sentencing hearing set in the case for 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anthony Rimel covers weekend events, education, courts and crime and can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net, 541-758-9526, or via Twitter @anthonyrimel.

0
0
0
0
0