Linn County Circuit Court judge candidates will be the featured speakers Thursday during the Linn County Democrats monthly general meeting at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
A social time with light refreshments begins at 6 p.m. The meeting starts at 6:30. Child care will be provided.
The Linn County Circuit Judge candidates for Position 1 are Fay Stetz-Waters, the current judge; and Michael Wynhausen, longtime Linn County Deputy District Attorney. The Position 3 candidates are Rachel Kittson-MaQatish and Teri Plagmann, both trial attorneys.
The four nonpartisan candidates will give opening remarks then field questions.
Also on the agenda will be campaign updates from Democratic candidates and recommendations and a vote on state and county measures that will appear on the general election ballot.
The Linn County Democrats are opening a campaign office in downtown Albany, in Suite 107 at Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW. Office hours are tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. An office open house with light refreshments is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12.
For more information, contact Linn County Democrats co-chair Graham Kislingbury at 541-974-2075 or g.kislingbury@comcast.net.