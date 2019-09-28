LEBANON — Linn County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Tom McHill spoke Friday at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce's monthly lunch forum, answering questions from members about the court and its rules.
For instance, some members said it was time-consuming, and at times frustrating, waiting to learn if they'd been selected for jury duty. And McHill, who was a local attorney for 29 years before becoming a judge 11 years ago, agreed.
“No one ever leaves a trial and says, ‘Gee, that’s fun. Let’s do it again,’” he said.
But, McHill said, there really isn’t anything mysterious about the local judicial system. The goal is to listen fairly and impartially, and to treat everyone with dignity and respect.
“People have a right to be heard,” he said. “Years ago, a judge might write a couple of sentences explaining a decision, but not today. Now we provide more evaluation, more analysis about why we made a decision. People have a right to understand what we are doing.”
It’s important to make those notations, McHill felt, “because we don’t usually see people on their best days, unless it is for a wedding or an adoption.”
Four other judges serve on the Linn County Circuit Court: David Delsman, DeAnn Novotny, Rachel Kittson-MaQatish and Michael Wynhausen. McHill explained that the presiding judge usually has the most tenure locally and acts as a liaison to Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters of Eugene.
“We all get along well,” McHill said of his fellow judges.
McHill meets once or twice a day with trial court administrator Jim Belshe.
“It’s an interesting system in that they are court employees. We work together, but they don’t work for me,” he said.
In years past, McHill said, the circuit court dealt with more serious crimes while district courts handled cases that are now handled in municipal or justice courts. Each of the five judges has about 300 pending cases at any given time, which "could range from upcoming trials to writing opinions,” he said.
According to McHill, flexibility is important.
“We might schedule five trials in a day and none of them start for one reason or another, or four might be ready to go and we have to docket them based on priorities,” he said.
Due to increasing caseloads, McHill said another judge is needed locally, but the state hasn't put that in its budget.
“We have been in line for some time and we think we were close before the Senate walkout,” he said. “We’re not sure where we’re at now.”
McHill also discussed the trend of more people representing themselves in court.
“They can’t afford professional representation, so they want to represent themselves,” he said. “What happens in a custody case when neither party has an attorney? ‘Who gets the kids?’ is a serious question.”
McHill explained that judges can assist the self-represented to understand some courtroom etiquette, but cannot provide legal advice.
Courthouse safety, he said, is a big issue locally. Although temporary metal detectors and scanners are available, metal detectors aren't used daily. “When was the last time you went to an airport and didn’t go through a metal detector?” he asked.
The Legislature has committed $16 million toward development of a new justice center in Linn County, which would put the courts in their own building and include up-to-date security equipment and measures.
McHill presides over the local Drug Court, which he said reduces recidivism by as much as 70%. Judge MaQatish presides over Family Court and Judge Delsman presides over the Domestic Violence Court.
“We really need a Mental Health Court,” McHill said. “A large portion of people in jail or prison have mental health issues.”
McHill said 12,685 cases were filed in Linn County Circuit Court in 2013 and 14,020 in 2018. Some 9,517 cases had been filed through August 2019, of which about 4,100 are civil cases and 3,900 are criminal cases.
McHill graduated from Willamette University and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Puget Sound School of Law.
He and his wife, Eileen, have been married 41 years and have four grown children and four grandchildren. He was a law partner with his father-in-law Bill Thomas for many years and the Lebanon city attorney for 22 years.
McHill served on the Lebanon City Council from 1999 to 2007, is a Rotary Club member and Strawberrian. He was Lebanon’s Junior First Citizen in 1992 and Man of the Year in 2010.