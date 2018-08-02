JEFFERSON — Brad Capener, coordinator of the English for Speakers of Other Languages coordinator for the Salem-Keizer School District, has been named interim superintendent of the Jefferson School District.
Capener succeeds former superintendent Kent Klewitz, who left the district on June 30 after nine years. Klewitz came to the Jefferson School District in 2009, after being superintendent of the Myrtle Creek School District for three years.
Capener said he is looking forward to “working with staff, students, board members and becoming part of the Jefferson community.”
The school district board of education will spend the coming school year seeking a permanent superintendent.
Capener will start work Aug. 20. He has been an administrator in the Salem-Keizer School District for eight years.
He also worked at the Oregon Department of Education as a Title III Education Specialist and Federal Programs Lead.
Capener has experience teaching at the elementary, middle and high school levels and is an adjunct professor at Lewis and Clark College.
In a prepared statement, the school district board of education said Capener “brings a wealth of experience in building programs and supporting curriculum and instruction to serve all leaders.”
He also is the author of, “Achieving Incredible Results for English Learners: A Blueprint for Educational Leaders.”
Capener was reared in Santa Monica, California, and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. He earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Portland State University.
Capener and his wife, Jennifer, who teaches first grade in the Silver Falls School District, have three children.
According to a public notice seeking applicants for the interim superintendent’s position, the Jefferson School District serves about 860 children in grades K-12 at one elementary school, one middle school and one high school.
The district has 53 full- and part-time licensed employees, 47 full- and part-time classified employees, seven support staff and five supervisory and administrative staffers.
The district’s general fund budget is $9.7 million.
