Jefferson crews battle fire at same house twice

Fire departments from Jefferson, Albany, Aumsville, Chemeketa, Scio, Sublimity and Turner extinguished a two-alarm fire in the attic of a home at 4994 Marion Hill Road SE near Jefferson at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Jefferson firefighters returned to the home shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, after the fire rekindled. No further information about the second incident was immediately available.
One of the home's residents called 911 after arriving at the 5,000-square-foot house on Wednesday and seeing heavy smoke coming from its roof. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have been an electrical fire, at around 5:39 p.m.
No one else was home at the time. Its four residents spent Wednesday night with another family member. Several dogs were removed before firefighters arrived; none were injured.
A portion of the roof sustained extensive damage, but no estimate was available.
Alex Paul