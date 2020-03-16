Jails, police taking proactive anti-virus steps

Yon said access to the dispatch area has been tightened.

“There are only so many people trained to work dispatch,” Yon said. “We need to keep them as healthy as possible.”

Captain John DeVaney of the Benton County Jail said a similar temperature-taking protocol has been initiated, but there is no quarantine area.

“We are a small facility with individual cells,” DeVaney said. “Our goal is to stop any virus at the door. If we do have an inmate with a virus, we will isolate them within their cell and implement extra cleaning of their cell area, as well as anything they may come into contact with outside their cell.”

DeVaney said the Sheriff’s Office is also discussing what level of charges will lead to someone being held in the jail.

DeVaney said daily inmate population is from 25 to 30.

The Albany Police Department has closed all of its meeting rooms to the public and is limiting outside training programs, according to Lt. Travis Giboney.

“We have canceled the Youth Citizens Academy that was coming up and our ride-along program,” Giboney said. “We have increased our internal clean processes and limiting public access to the lobby area.