Intermodal project tops Linn commissioners' 2020 goals

It could be difficult to top a work year that included winning a $1.1 billion lawsuit and being selected for a $25 million grant from the Oregon Transportation Commission, but Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said the Board of Commissioners is going to tackle “issues we can control” in 2020.
Nyquist, 59, was again elected chairman at the board’s first meeting of the year on Jan. 8. John Lindsey remains as vice-chair and Will Tucker begins his final year in office, having chosen to not seek another term.
“We have certainly accomplished a lot last year,” Nyquist said. “Now, we need to make progress in areas over which we have some control and the intermodal project at Millersburg is front and center on that list.”
Linn County took the lead on the project, which will develop a facility where rail cars of products — primarily agricultural — will be moved off semi-trucks on Interstate 5 and placed onto railroad cars destined north to ports in Portland, Tacoma or Seattle.
The Linn County Economic Group, which includes the three commissioners, was the eventual winner out of seven original proposals. The win comes with $25 million in Connect Oregon funding.
The county purchased the 190-acre former International Paper site for $10 million and is in the process of dividing the property into two pieces: 60 acres for the intermodal site and 130 acres for development into an industrial park.
“We are seeing appraisals of the intermodal property coming in from $6.5 to $9 million,” Nyquist said. “So, we’ll see. The goal is to have the site operational by June 2021, but there’s a lot of work to do before then.”
The intermodal project will go a long way toward long-term economic development for the mid-valley, according to Nyquist.
“We want to grow our economy in such a way that it benefits the citizens who live here,” he said. “We have been talking about working together as a region for economic growth since before I took office. This is a chance to put all of those structures in place to do that.”
Nyquist said the Oregon Department of Transportation “has been great to work with” and the next step will be going out with a request for proposal to determine an operator.
“This will be a big deal for the next 50 years,” he said. “We want to make sure we know what fair value is in terms of managing this facility.”
While Linn County and other members of a class action lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Forestry are pleased that the jury came back with a $1.1 billion verdict in November, Nyquist expressed concern that the state doesn't appear to be moving forward.
“We have not heard from policy makers in weeks,” he said. “I hope that’s not an indication that they don’t want to resolve this. It would be a lost opportunity. Looking at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s budget and it appears they have all kinds of problems. This would be a good time to have a conversation and move this process forward. We don’t know what is going to happen.”
According to Nyquist, the PERS rate for county employees is expected to remain stable until 2021 but is still running in the high 30% rate.
“What is troubling is that the ‘fix’ that took place in 2004 for new hires still has a rate of about 30%,” he said. “So, the financial friction between the state and local governments will continue.”
Nyquist said the county has been able to maintain services through tight budgeting. Even though property tax increases are capped at 3%, new growth has provided opportunities to solidify long-term projects and programs.
Longtime county administrator Ralph Wyatt will retire at the end of June and Nyquist said commissioners will have to decide whether to look for a replacement within the county staff or open a nationwide search.
“Ralph is a class act,” he said. “People trust him, respect him and his ethics are beyond reproach.”
Nyquist said Tucker’s departure from the board at the end of the year will definitely be felt.
“I’ve enjoyed working with Will,” he said. “He is smart and passionate about the community. Collectively, we’ve gotten some good things done. When it comes to growing the economy, he’s been solid since Day 1.”
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.