Intermodal project tops Linn commissioners' 2020 goals

“We are seeing appraisals of the intermodal property coming in from $6.5 to $9 million,” Nyquist said. “So, we’ll see. The goal is to have the site operational by June 2021, but there’s a lot of work to do before then.”

The intermodal project will go a long way toward long-term economic development for the mid-valley, according to Nyquist.

“We want to grow our economy in such a way that it benefits the citizens who live here,” he said. “We have been talking about working together as a region for economic growth since before I took office. This is a chance to put all of those structures in place to do that.”

Nyquist said the Oregon Department of Transportation “has been great to work with” and the next step will be going out with a request for proposal to determine an operator.

“This will be a big deal for the next 50 years,” he said. “We want to make sure we know what fair value is in terms of managing this facility.”

While Linn County and other members of a class action lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Forestry are pleased that the jury came back with a $1.1 billion verdict in November, Nyquist expressed concern that the state doesn't appear to be moving forward.