Intermodal project to get first $9.1 million

It has been nearly four years since the Linn County Board of Commissioners tossed its hat into the ring, competing for millions of dollars in funding from the Oregon Transportation Commission to build an intermodal transportation facility in Millersburg.

It was an up-and-down process that ended up with Linn County and the Treasure Valley region of Eastern Oregon getting initial green lights to proceed with planning, with full state funding contingent on determining economic feasibility and meeting a series of milestones.

Thursday afternoon, the final hurdle was cleared as the OTC approved releasing the first $9.1 million of a promised $26 million in state funding. The initial funding will allow the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corp. to purchase 60 acres from the county and begin construction.

“We’re glad to be through it,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said. “They approved the final milestones, and now we get to work.”

Nyquist said the property line adjustments to turn the 190 acres of the former International Paper mill site into two parcels, one encompassing 130 acres that will be an industrial park and the other 60 acres for the intermodal facility, are ready to go.