After three years of slogging through the trenches, a plan to develop an intermodal transportation facility at Millersburg is picking up steam.
The Oregon Transportation Commission, which was meeting Wednesday in The Dalles, gave the Linn Economic Development Group the final green light to move forward with the project, which had been approved in July.
The commission had put some strings on the final awarding of $25 million in Connect Oregon funds, which come from the Oregon Lottery. A key issue was that the property had not actually been purchased by either the county or the Linn Economic Development Group, the organization that has been established to develop the facility, although there was a purchase agreement in place.
But that issue was resolved last month, when Linn County finalized the $10 million purchase.
“The money will be released in stages,” Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said. “Today’s meeting was all very positive. I think commission members were pleased that the county stepped up and bought the International Paper property. That really cleared up a lot of things for them.”
Now, Nyquist said, engineering and design work can begin.
“This is the information that will be used to determine how many acres of the 192-arce parcel need to be dedicated to the intermodal project. We have to look decades down the road to project how many people will be living in the mid-valley and to reduce truck traffic as much as possible along Interstate 5,” Nyquist said.
Nyquist has previously said allocating enough property for the project is important, since an industrial park is planned on the other areas of the site.
You have free articles remaining.
“Once those buildings are in place, getting more land back will be extremely difficult,” he said.
Joining Nyquist at Wednesday’s meeting were Darrin Lane, a member of the Linn Economic Development Group, Gary Cardwell, manager of Northwest Container, which will manage the Millersburg operation, and John Pascone of the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corporation.
“We wanted to be there to address any concerns the commissioners might have,” Nyquist said.
The intermodal facility will allow semitrucks to haul shipping containers to Millersburg, where those containers will be reloaded onto rail cars headed to Portland, Tacoma and Seattle. The goal, outlined by the Oregon Department of Transportation, is to reduce the number of trucks on Interstate 5 and the Portland metroplex and reduce air pollution.
A similar project will be constructed near Nyssa in eastern Oregon. Both projects will handle agricultural products. The mid-valley project will carry hay, straw and grass seed, along with many other products, and the eastern Oregon project will move mainly onions and potatoes.
There were originally eight applicants among mid-valley sites.
The Millersburg site won out, based in part on the fact southern Oregon companies will be able to access it and the possibility of working with the Port of Coos Bay.