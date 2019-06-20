SALEM — Sponsors of proposed intermodal transportation projects in Millersburg, Brooks and Nyssa have until 5 p.m. Friday, July 12, to lay their cards on the table and disclose as much financial data about potential costs and income as they can to members of the Oregon Transportation Commission.
Members of the commission had expected to make a final decision Thursday afternoon about providing $26 million for a project in eastern Oregon and $25 million for either Millersburg or Brooks in the mid-valley.
But based on a report by transportation consultants The Tioga Group, commissioners unanimously decided it was prudent to give the finalists more time to deliver more accurate, real-world information about the cost of working with railroads and potential income from shippers.
The intermodal projects are part of a $5.3 billion transportation program approved by the Legislature in 2017. The goal is to move container loads of goods onto rail cars at the intermodal sites and reduce the number of tractor-trailers in the Portland area and on Interstate 5, which would also reduce carbon emissions.
Outgoing Oregon Department of Transportation Director Matt Garrett said that spending $51 million in taxpayer funds requires “intense scrutiny." He said Tioga’s assessment of all of the proposals indicated “deficiencies remain, information is lacking or it is not specific enough.”
Garrett said he wants to know more about pricing and costs; the economic and commercial viability of all of the projects; and how shippers react to the most up-to-date projected costs. He said he could not recommend any of the projects at this time.
Each of the project sponsors was given time to address the commission. Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said he understood the commissioners’ reticence about committing the funds without more solid figures, but railroad officials and potential shippers are hesitant to give out proprietary business information due to their competitive business environments.
Nyquist asked the commissioners if it might be possible under Oregon law to provide information solely for the commissioners’ use in making a decision, without it becoming part of the public record. A Department of Justice employee said it could.
Nyquist also told the commissioners that the 190-acre Millersburg site abuts 400 acres of property owned by the city that is zoned industrial. He added that the business plan includes developing an industrial park for which there are already 10 interested business partners.
One businessman’s plan would include 100 jobs; each of those jobs would pay about $58,000 per year. Other companies would add about 80 more jobs.
Plus, Linn County is committed providing up to $250,000 per year for up to 10 years toward the project’s annual operating costs.
Nyquist said the Millersburg site should greatly reduce the number of unloaded containers that have to be “deadheaded” because they will now be used to import products south of Portland.
The industrial park and the intermodal site would take up about 79 acres, leaving another 100 acres for future development.
Commission Chair Tammy Baney cautioned all of the sponsors to have their supporting materials ready and submitted on time, because the July 18 meeting “will be a go or no-go” situation.
“If I were pushed to make a decision today, it would be no to all three proposals,” Baney said. “I need more confidence that these will be viable projects.”
After the meeting, Nyquist said the Linn Economic Development Group has a detailed business plan and it will be bolstered by hard costs and projected income data for the commissioners.
“We just need to stay at it,” Nyquist said. “Also, I think we are going to be able to communicate directly with Tioga. Up to now, we haven’t been able to do that. Now, if they have a question, we can give them accurate information quickly.”