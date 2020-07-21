Illinois man and his elephant stump for presidency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Kasey Wells talks about the “elephant in the room,” he’s talking literally, not figuratively.

The 41-year-old artist from Lexington, Illinois, dropped by the Mid-Valley Media office Monday afternoon en route to Portland, spreading the word that he wants to be the next president of the United States.

And although he is traveling alone in a 23-year-old Ford pickup painted red, white and blue, the rig is pulling a trailer with an 11-foot tall elephant formed out of a scrapped metal fuel barrel given to him by a friend. He adorned the fuel tank with hubcaps, a basketball backboard, vehicle bumpers, dozens of door knobs and a few car and truck tailpipes.

The artwork represents what Wells sees as the biggest problem with the American political system — the ultra-rich using their money to support programs that ultimately benefit them financially at the expense of the average man or woman.

But no one talks about it, the proverbial elephant in the room.

“I decided to run as an independent in March of 2018,” Wells said. “I started my social media campaign in January 2019.”

Wells said he is not a member of the Independent party, but an independent, free-thinking candidate.