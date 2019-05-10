IDANHA — Idanha-Detroit voters will be asked May 21 to approve a 68 cents per $1,000 property tax levy to support the emergency services operations.
Fire Chief Will Ewing said the five-year levy — Measure 24-439 — would renew the current 5-year local option tax at the same taxing rate within the Idanha-Detroit Fire District.
The levy would raise an estimated $254,077 over its five-year span from both Marion and Linn county residents.
The money would be used to replace or upgrade outdated equipment and continue daily operations. Four of the district’s five firefighting vehicles have been donated, three from Stayton and one from Lyons.
Ewing said he and an office assistant are both part-time employees and the only paid staff members.
“We have grants that pay for two people,” Ewing said. “We have six volunteer firefighters, but we are in a rebuilding mode and would like to get that up to 20. We are calling it a reboot.”
Ewing has almost 40 years firefighting experience, previously working in Toledo and Cave Junction.
“We really need to upgrade equipment,” he said. “We need first-responder vehicles. The average age of our fleet is 26 years and our first-out engine is a 1979 model.”
The district was formed in 1954 when the timber industry was prospering. The district’s primary responsibility was fire suppression, but over time that has grown to include medical response and rescue services.
Ewing said it takes about $150,000 per year to keep the district operation.
“We have a $1.60 tax base that brings in about $100,000 per year,” he said. “When the lumber mills were in full swing, we had higher tax assessments. Like other rural fire districts, we are struggling to keep going. We need new revenue streams. We don’t get income from ag or timber lands.”
Ewing said another issue is that the district serves about 12 miles of Highway 22, which is a popular travel route to central Oregon in the summer months.
“We probably see an upsurge of 10,000 vehicles a day in the summer,” Ewing said. And those vehicles mean more calls for emergency services, he said.
“We also need to make improvements to our buildings,” Ewing said. “We own our building in Idanha, but we recent space in Detroit and it is inadequate.”