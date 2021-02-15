Ice is gone, but cleanup remains in mid-valley

The order also opens the door for the Oregon National Guard, State Police and the Department of Transportation to assist.

Linn County Roadmaster Wayne Mink said the Scio area seemed to get the worst of the storm locally, but parts of Sweet Home and North Albany were affected as well, with many homes losing power.

“We ended up having to close a lot of roads because tree limbs were coming down right next to guys who were trying to cut stuff up,” Mink said. “It was just too dark and dangerous.”

Mink said most of the county’s work force was sent out to the Scio area.

“We didn’t have any flooding, but the trees went into power lines and the ice was really thick on the trees,” Mink said.

Monday morning, crews were out cleaning debris from roadways.

Mink said the Gates and Mill City area received about two inches of snow in addition to ice.

“I was pretty nervous Friday night, not knowing what we might wake up to,” Mink said.

Lt. Brandon Fountain of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said there were no serious accidents linked to the storm, but “there were a lot of road hazard incidents.”