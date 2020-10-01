I-5 chase ends in Halsey farm field

HALSEY — A high-speed chase that started at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 5 north of Woodburn ended in a farm field near Halsey.

According to the Oregon State Police, dispatchers received a report that a white Toyota Tacoma pickup was driving erratically on I-5 near milepost 275.

The caller reported the vehicle was failing to maintain its lane and was speeding up to 80 miles per hour.

Troopers located the vehicle about milepost 253 and attempted to stop it at milepost 248. As the driver continued to flee, a pursuit was started and then stopped due to the vehicle’s reckless driving, according to OSP.

The Toyota was again located near milepost 235 in Linn County, and a second attempt to stop it was made. The driver fled and OSP vehicles pursued to milepost 216, the Brownsville-Halsey exit, where the Toyota left the freeway headed west on Highway 228.

A few yards off the freeway, the vehicle attempted to turn into a farm field, but rolled two or three times before coming to rest on its wheels.

The two occupants are both juveniles and were transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to OHP. Their names have not been released.