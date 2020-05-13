Hwy. 20 paving projects to start soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Travelers should expect single lane closures and intermittent delays between Interstate 5 and Lebanon due to paving projects beginning in mid-May.

Travelers between Cox Creek and Reeves Parkway will have single lane closures with flaggers at night, Sunday night through Friday morning, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Some work will be done during the day, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect delays and construction noise.

The road will be paved, including the turn lanes and road shoulders. Reflective markers, centerline rumble strips and new striping will also be installed.

The project is scheduled to begin May 17, but that date could change based on weather conditions. The work is expected to last up to eight weeks.

Project updates are available at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21237 or TripCheck.com.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0