Human remains found east of SH
Human remains found east of SH

Linn County Sheriffs' Office deputies and State Medical Office staff are investigating human remains found Friday afternoon east of Sweet Home. 

SWEET HOME — Linn County deputies and staff from the State Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating a site on Gordon Road, about 13 miles east of Sweet Home, where human remains were found Friday afternoon..

According to Sheriff Jim Yon, his office was notified of the remains found by a hunter who was out scouting the area, about 1:37 p.m.

The caller led deputies to the site and the remains were confirmed to be human. Investigators and members of the Linn County Search and Rescue team worked the scene through Sunday evening.

Yon said that at this time, information is limited, but his staff are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to discover cause of death and the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Deb. Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.

