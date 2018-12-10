Several mid-valley organizations collect clothing and supplies for students, including ones based at specific schools.
A variety of school and community organizations join forces each year to help students in need, including Altrusa and Soroptimists clubs, Fish food banks in Albany and Lebanon, Albany’s FACT program, Linn and Benton county branches of LOVE Inc., and the Jackson Street Youth Services programs in Albany and Corvallis.
Some schools also offer their own in-house programs. Contact individual districts for more information on how to donate or become a recipient.
Here's a sampling:
ALBANY
West Albany High School has established a clothing closet for students in need and has made it available to other students, including those at Albany Options School and North Albany Middle School. South Albany High School no longer has a full-fledged clothing closet, as its space was needed for other efforts, but maintains a small emergency supply. Rich Guzman, South Albany's family services consultant, said sneakers, hoodies and hygiene supplies are always needed.
BROWNSVILLE/CENTRAL LINN
Both Central Linn Elementary and Middle/High schools collect items for students. The elementary school is in particular need of heavy winter coats, gloves and beanies. The middle/high school is in particular need of heavyweight hoodies, hats, scarves, gloves and hygiene products. Organizers ask that all items be teen-friendly brands, either new or in very good repair. Items can be dropped off at either school or call 541-369-2811 ext. 2270 to arrange for pickup.
CORVALLIS
Corvallis High School's Leadership students run an in-house Spartan Pantry for socks, toiletries and nonperishable food donations. Donations are welcome and can be left at the main office labeled "Leadership." High-protein food items such as tuna, beans and peanut butter are a particular need.
HARRISBURG
The Harrisburg School District works with two organizations, God's Storehouse and Bags of Love, to provide coats or other items for students in need.
LEBANON
The Lebanon Community School District has a clothing closet for use by all district students, open at the Welcome Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at the district office, 485 S. Fifth St. Clothing, toiletries and nonperishable food are available. Nonperishable food, warm clothing, socks and hygiene supplies are particularly needed. A donation box is outside the office.
PHILOMATH
The Philomath School District works with several organizations to help fill student needs. Among them: June’s Kids Kloset, Philomath Community Services, Operatino School Bell, Assistance League of Corvallis and Jackson Street Youth Services.
On campus, the Oregon Education Association Foundation provides grants that allow the district to take students shopping for clothing, backpacks, toiletries, household supplies, and snacks through the counseling center. A Family Services liaison helps fill individual unmet needs beyond food, clothing and supplies.
SWEET HOME
The Sweet Home School District is working to establish its first districtwide clothing closet. Donations are being accepted at all schools and at the district office. New or good-repair shoes of all sizes, new socks and underwear, and hygiene supplies are particularly needed.