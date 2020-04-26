Questions abound on rental housing issues in Corvallis

“I’ve seen all of these incentives on property manager websites and Craigslist over the last four to five months," he said. “This sort of thing was not seen a few years ago. “

“Things have essentially been dead in the water right now compared to our normal springtime housing rush,” said one property manager.

Veteran Corvallis realtor Sue Long noted in her April blog that fall rent renewals are strong and that housing shortages continue. She also encouraged investors to “be ready for a softer rental market this summer and fall. Advertise early and often,” she wrote, “and make your rent competitive to other homes on the market.”

Long also encouraged first-time buyers “to be on the lookout to purchase homes between Harrison and Grant (north of the OSU campus). Those neighborhoods may swing back to primarily owner-occupied in the next few years.”

“We certainly saw more vacancies citywide last year, and I presume the Sierra will add to that a bit,” said a property manager who preferred not to be named. “However, many people would prefer not to live in an apartment-style setting. The big players that are new to town have some advantages in that they may rent by the room only or need to hit 60-70% capacity to reach cash flow.