WHAT IS LAND USE?

Here is a glossary of land-use terms used in this story.

Accessory dwelling unit: An ADU is a room or set of rooms in a single-family zone that has been designed or configured to be used as a separate dwelling unit.

Annexation: Is a process by which a municipality expands its boundaries into adjacent areas not already incorporated into the municipality. This has been a common response of cities to urbanization in neighboring areas. It may be done because the neighboring urban areas seek municipal services or because a city seeks control over its suburbs or neighboring unincorporated areas.

Comprehensive plan: The plan includes text and a map and is intended to guide land use planning based on a city or county’s vision for urban growth management.

Construction excise tax: A fee that is charged for commercial and residential construction, with the tax used to augment affordable housing programs.

Density: Refers to the number of units per acre that can be built in a specific zone. Low density means a small number of units, such as single-family homes. High density means multifamily structures such as townhouses and apartments. Higher density also generally means more people living in the neighborhood.

Eminent domain: the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation.

Inclusionary zoning: Is an affordable housing tool that links the production of affordable housing to the production of market-rate housing in a development.

Land development code: The LDC establishes regulations that guide development throughout a city or county. It is intended to implement the goals and policies of the comprehensive plan.

System development charges: SDCs are the fees charged to developers for infrastructure, such as parks, streets and sidewalks.

Land Development Information Report: The LDIR is a report that focuses on building and development trends.

Setbacks: The distance from a curb, property line, or structure within which building is prohibited.

Urban growth boundary: The UGB is a regional boundary, set in an attempt to control urban sprawl by, in its simplest form, mandating that the area inside the boundary be used for urban development and the area outside be preserved in its natural state or used for agriculture.

Zoning: Is the process of dividing land in a municipality into zones (e.g. residential, industrial) in which certain land uses are permitted or prohibited.

Source: Gazette-Times research