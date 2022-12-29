Another affordable housing project coming to Albany

Latino populations in Linn and Benton counties are growing, and affordable housing efforts are making strides to address needs in the community.

By 2025, the 8.6 acres of land at 4400 Spicer Road in Albany will be a 70-unit complex for low-income families. The project is spearheaded by Farmworker Housing Development Corp., a nonprofit organization based in Woodburn.

The project is set to receive funds from Albany after city leaders approved a grant of $225,000 at the City Council meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The money came from an allocated $1 million to the city of Albany targeted for housing projects. In October, councilors decided the funds would mostly go to Habitat for Humanity, Jackson Street Youth Shelter, and creating the Housing Coalition. But there was a little bit left over.

Latin roots

Leaders decided the final trickle would go to Farmworker Housing Development — but not without some disagreement.

“I think this is discrimination to have this for one group of people, and I’m not for it at all,” Councilor Bessie Johnson said.

But Executive Director Maria Guerra wanted to be clear that that wasn’t the case.

“These housing opportunities are for anyone who needs housing,” Guerra said.

Farmworker Housing Development began in the 1990s to empower agricultural and farmworkers and give them opportunities for affordable housing, Housing Development Manager Carmen Fernandez said in a phone interview following the council meeting.

That mission since has shifted because they didn’t want to pigeonhole people and prevent mobility beyond the farming and agricultural industry, Fernandez said.

“We are a Latinx-based nonprofit and serve mostly Latin-based communities, but are not limited to them,” she said.

To be clear, that doesn’t mean they are trying to step away from the Latinx community, she said. It’s their roots. And they are addressing a growing need, Hernandez said.

“Overall, the population has grown in Linn and Benton counties, and we know there is a need in those counties,” she said.

Recently, the organization created housing in Lebanon. They hope to bring something similar to Albany.

A vision

Right now, the land that occupies 4400 Spicer Road is mostly open field with a tree line bordering the road.

When housing advocates look at it, they see a space ripe with possibilities: room for children to play, walking paths, a community garden around the 70 units that will be in the first phase of construction, Fernandez said.

Some will be one-bedroom units, some two- or three-bedrooms. Many of the families working with the nonprofit come from multigenerational family homes. The proposed plan of differently sized units makes it so grandparents and other family members would create some privacy while still keeping the families close, Hernandez said.

The organization is working in partnership with other programs to further education, offer access to health care services and workforce development, she added.

The hope is that families and individuals who qualify will then be able to reach home ownership, even though the current plan is to offer rental units. This would be the first project that would include affordable home ownership, Guerra said.

Councilor Dick Olsen expressed disappointment that home ownership was not yet attainable.

“I appreciate the start, and I wish you well into getting into home ownership,’ agreed Councilor Matilda Novak.

In the end, the motion passed to award $225,000 to Farmworker Housing Development, with Johnson the only one opposed.

The project is expected to start in summer of 2023, with a 2025 end date.

