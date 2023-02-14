A recent city-sponsored survey's results are in, and they indicate housing discrimination is happening in Albany.

Half of those surveyed agreed that housing discrimination is a problem in their neighborhood. And while 20% strongly believe that everyone in Albany has an equal access to opportunities in their neighborhood, almost 60% either disagree or strongly disagree.

While the results may not be “a shock,” city staff say they can guide the hand of policy and city planning.

The survey of 75 respondents found that one-third had experienced housing discrimination or knew someone who had.

“It’s a complex issue, and it’s still in our community,” Comprehensive Planning Manager Anne Catlin said.

And one with historical roots.

When Oregon achieved statehood on Valentine's Day 1859 in the run up to the Civil War, its first constitution banned slavery but also prohibited Black people from residing here or owning real estate, according to the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.

In more recent history, the racist lending practice known as "redlining" — the systematic refusal by some lending institutions or insurance companies to issue mortgage loans or insurance in specific areas — purposely kept people out of certain neighborhoods because of their race or nationality.

Although the practice was banned in 1948, the inequalities in home ownership can be traced to the discriminatory practices that shaped U.S. neighborhoods. In going forward it’s important to acknowledge the past, Catlin said.

“Oregon has a long history of discrimination,” she said.

The results

For Albany Community Development planner Beth Freelander, the data isn’t surprising, but it is important.

Who's doing the discriminating? More than 80% reported it was landlords. Other groups blamed include Realtors, mortgage lenders, government staff and social service staff, but at much lower rates.

The discrimination happens mostly to people looking for rental property, according to the results. But those requesting repairs or maintenance also felt targeted, as well as those seeking accommodations for disabilities and home buyers.

According to the data, more than half of those who said they were discriminated against said it was due to income. About one-third said it was due to a disability, and nearly 30% said it was due to “familial status.”

More than 20% of reported discrimination was due to race or ethnicity, according to the results.

Something that stood out to Freelander was that those who felt discriminated against felt so because they had a disability or were LGBTQ.

The survey also asked respondents to name the contributing factors to unequal access in Albany. The highest reported factors were housing costs and a concentration of affordable housing in certain areas.

When asked if certain facilities were distributed equitably across Albany, respondents gave lowest marks for child care. Following close behind were services for low income and special needs people.

The area's opportunities for parks and recreation were given the highest marks.

Freelander calls the survey a “multipronged approach:" It’s one way of seeing the community's needs and helps inform decisions.

“This is just one element to help shape a picture of our impediments,” Freelander said.

Limitations

The survey was distributed as a condition for a grant, Catlin said. Most people took the survey online, and some bus riders were surveyed by two city staff who volunteered their time.

Former city councilor Stacey Bartholomew was among those who talked to people on public transportation. She felt it was important to talk to those with a variety of life experiences.

She didn’t want the results to be only skewed to homeowners, she said.

Surveying the community is a lot different in smaller towns from bigger cities, Catlin said, and sometimes that doesn’t translate. This survey was constrained by time and staff labor. But it still serves as a valuable source of information.

The survey makes it so city staff can ask the question: “Where can we make a difference?” she said.

People can report discrimination with the department of fair housing, but not everyone does so or knows how to, she said. The city's website advises to visit the Fair Housing Council of Oregon website at http://fhco.org/index.php/information-for-housing-consumers or call the hotline at 800-5424-3247, Ext 2.

Looking forward

In the past, surveys related to fair housing have spearheaded the city’s educational efforts, Freelander said, targeted at landlords, city leaders and policy makers via workshops.

Discrimination "happens, and people don’t realize it. Some landlords don’t realize they are doing it,” Catlin said.

Other times, similar tools have been used to make changes to bridge equity, Catlin said. For example, the city added bilingual city staff in the last few years so that people who speak Spanish can access resources and feel like they are being heard.

This time around, Freelander said she isn’t sure exactly how the results will be used but hopes that the conversation will take place in the upcoming month.

Data collection can also help bring resources to light, such as Legal Aid in Albany to reach tenant advocates or the fair housing report form for people to report discrimination.

"In general, this is an issue people still face and it helps to clarify and take the steps to move forward,” Catlin said.