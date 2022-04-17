Albany OKs 161-home development known as Honey Grove

Southeast Albany is a step closer to seeing a 161-home development break ground after the Albany City Council's recent move to amend city zoning laws.

The unanimous vote on Wednesday, April 13, rezones a 14.18 parcel along a stretch of Three Lakes Road Southeast to allow medium-density residential development, permitting single-family homes and apartment buildings.

Developed by J. Conser LLC in Albany, "Honey Grove" will consist of 41 lots for single-family homes and a large lot for a 120-unit apartment complex.

The Albany Planning Commission unanimously recommended the project be approved for rezoning by the City Council in March.

The neighborhood will include 210 automobile parking spaces, 30 bicycle parking spaces and 25,000 square feet of open lawn area, planning documents show. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, a dog park, a fitness center and sport court playground.

The need for housing in the Willamette Valley, J. Conser President Matthew Conser told city councilors on Wednesday, is more urgent than ever.

"Being in the housing industry for decades, we know that Albany and Oregonians are now actually in a housing crisis," Conser said. "This region is in a housing crisis, a crisis brought on by a shortage of supply over the years and not enough new housing being built."

According to the state Department of Land Conservation's findings, the Willamette Valley alone needs 146,589 new homes to meet projected demand by 2040. Oregon will need more than 583,000 dwellings by the start of that decade.

By 2040, Albany is projected to add as many as 23,300 more residents who will need up to 6,750 new homes, based on a 2019 Portland State University study.

The Honey Grove homes will sell at market rates as what Conser calls achievable "entry-level" houses designed to offer families the most for their money. Their price will be up to market forces and ongoing supply chain disruptions to decide.

"If I could tell you what lumber, plywood, fuel or rebars cost a year from now, with these houses ready to deliver, I could say what we're going to sell for," Conser said. "The things we do control are the price of the land and sizeable lines."

Honey Grove also spans 3.94 acres of continuous wetlands which Conser said the company plans to leave largely untouched, according to a 200-page storm water management plan which outlines a drainage system.

The plan calls for a network of ponds, pipes and catch basins designed to mimic current storm water flows from the site which will be treated and released into the property's existing drainage system.

Conser told the City Council on Wednesday the family company went above and beyond to ensure the property is environmentally sound and in line with local, state and federal law. Councilors said they were impressed with the work.

"This is the poster child of wetlands," Albany City Councilor Marilyn Smith said. "I was concerned about that when I saw the application to begin with, but I have to say that I believe you've covered it extensively."

At Wednesday's meeting, Conser also said the company will raise the grade of Three Lakes Road to make it more drivable in heavy rain. The work will likely result in road closures in the months to come, he said.

Other onsite improvements include building a water main extension and a number of street improvements, such as widening the property's street curb gutters.

Honey Grove joins a number of forthcoming housing developments springing up in South Albany, including Henshaw Farms near Ellingson Road and Meadowlark Estates along Lochner Road.

Conser said Honey Grove should break ground as soon as this summer. Foundations for the homes should be built within the next six months, he said.

"We're very pleased," Conser said after the meeting. "We'll move as fast as we can while the weather's good."

