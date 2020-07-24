Hot weather headed into the mid-valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July may have started off with mild weather, but it’s going to go start rolling into the dog days of summer with a bang.

The mid-valley and much of western Oregon is expected to see the hottest weather of the summer with a projected high of 98 degrees Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the mid-valley topped 90 — in the 92- to 93-degree range — midweek, after an unusually cool start to the month of July.

The hot weather is expected to last through Tuesday, with a forecast high of 92, and then drop back into the low 80s.

High temperatures may be enough to push the local fire danger rating to high, according to Craig Pettinger of the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“We went into fire season about a month ago, but if it gets as hot as forecast, we may move from moderate to high fire danger early next week,” Pettinger said.

Pettinger said his summer fire teams have found a few unattended camp fires and they are also seeing a large increase in people venturing outdoors.