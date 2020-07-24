Hot weather headed into the mid-valley

July may have started off with mild weather, but it’s going to go start rolling into the dog days of summer with a bang.
The mid-valley and much of western Oregon is expected to see the hottest weather of the summer with a projected high of 98 degrees Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures in the mid-valley topped 90 — in the 92- to 93-degree range — midweek, after an unusually cool start to the month of July.
The hot weather is expected to last through Tuesday, with a forecast high of 92, and then drop back into the low 80s.
High temperatures may be enough to push the local fire danger rating to high, according to Craig Pettinger of the Oregon Department of Forestry.
“We went into fire season about a month ago, but if it gets as hot as forecast, we may move from moderate to high fire danger early next week,” Pettinger said.
Pettinger said his summer fire teams have found a few unattended camp fires and they are also seeing a large increase in people venturing outdoors.
“It’s crazy,” Pettinger said. “The sheer number of people we are seeing is amazing. Just about any wide spot in the road has someone pulled over. We can’t blame them after being stuck inside for months. While having that many people out and about can be a challenge, it may also mean more people who can report any potential fires.”
Pettinger said the Sweet Home District has not experienced lightning like some areas of southeast Oregon.
The Centers for Disease Control note that more than 700 people die annually from heat-related issues.
People age 65 and older are especially susceptible to health issues related to extreme heat. Other factors include obesity, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, and drug and alcohol use.
Ways to mitigate the hot weather include:
— Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water. Avoid alcoholic beverages.
— Stay in an air conditioned area or in the shade. Do not rely on fans, which recirculate hot air.
— Check on friends and neighbors, especially the aged.
— Avoid using your home’s stove or oven, which will contribute more heat to your home.
— Pay extra attention to children and make sure they are drinking water.
— Do not allow children to play outside in unshaded areas.
— Limited outdoor activities, especially in the afternoon heat of the day. Also, avoid working outdoors at those times.
— Wear loose, light-colored clothing.
— If you are wearing a cloth face covering and feel yourself overheating or having trouble breathing, put at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others and remove the face covering.
— Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
— Never leave children or pets in vehicles. Not even for a few minutes.
— Make sure pets and livestock have access to shade and clean water sources.
