LEBANON — The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation recently awarded five scholarships to area students.
Recipients of the Girod Medical Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year include Austin Kleint of Lebanon, who will begin his second year at COMP-Northwest; Whitley Faye Nelson, who grew up in the Lebanon/Sweet Home area and will begin her second year at COMP-Northwest; and Lisa Qiu of Lebanon, who is starting her third year at COMP-Northwest.
The Easton Nursing Scholarship went to Stephanie Hitt, a Lebanon High School graduate. She will be a senior next year at Seattle Pacific University studying to earn her bachelor of nursing degree.
Additionally, Madysen Meng of Lebanon, who will graduate from Lebanon High School this month, received the Dinges scholarship for her studies in the LBCC diagnostic imaging program.
The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation administers the three scholarships on behalf of the families of the late Frank Girod, MD, and Rachel Easton, RN, as well as John and Carol Dinges, who award their scholarship to an east Linn County student in an entry-level health career program at LBCC.
The foundation welcomes all contributions toward these funds. For more information, call the foundation at 541-451-6303 or visit samhealth.org/LCHF.