“Eat, Drink and Be Patriotic” is the theme for South Willamette Valley Honor Flight's fundraiser, set for Sunday at the Adair Clubhouse, 6097 NE Ebony Lane, Corvallis.
Tickets are $50 each at www.swvhonorflight.org/donate.
A no-host bar opens at 5:30 p.m. along with the auction preview. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and a silent auction starts.
There will be a wine grab for $20 per grab. More than 40 bottles are available for selection, with no bottle valued at less than $20. Some will be paired with restaurant gift cards.
Auction items include a stay on Kona, Hawaii; Emily Hall photo shoot; golf at Diamond Woods; a stay at the Gilmour Country Garden & Barn including dinner and breakfast; OSU sports tickets; a weekend stay at Sunriver and more.
All proceeds help defray the cost of sending local veterans to see memorials in Washington, D.C.
