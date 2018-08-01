Subscribe for 17¢ / day

“Eat, Drink and Be Patriotic” is the theme for South Willamette Valley Honor Flight's fundraiser, set for Sunday at the Adair Clubhouse, 6097 NE Ebony Lane, Corvallis.

Tickets are $50 each at www.swvhonorflight.org/donate.

A no-host bar opens at 5:30 p.m. along with the auction preview. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and a silent auction starts.

There will be a wine grab for $20 per grab. More than 40 bottles are available for selection, with no bottle valued at less than $20. Some will be paired with restaurant gift cards.

Auction items include a stay on Kona, Hawaii; Emily Hall photo shoot; golf at Diamond Woods; a stay at the Gilmour Country Garden & Barn including dinner and breakfast; OSU sports tickets; a weekend stay at Sunriver and more.

All proceeds help defray the cost of sending local veterans to see memorials in Washington, D.C.

0
0
1
0
0

Reporter

Load comments