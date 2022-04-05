Transfer of 'knife lot' to nonprofit to build Sweet Home homeless camp OK'd

Linn County commissioners on Tuesday, April 5 voted to give a vacant lot the county owns to a nonprofit to use as a homeless encampment in Sweet Home.

The size of about 2 1/2 football fields, Sweet Home's "Knife Lot" is intended to house a homeless camp complete with Conestoga-style tents. The lot is now owned by the Bend-based Family Assistance Resource Center nonprofit, which will largely fund the project.

So-named for its unique shape, the Knife Lot makes up a sliver of the former Weyerhauser/Willamette Industries lumber mill site, which came under Linn County's ownership when it foreclosed on a subsequent owner.

The bulk of the mill site was sold to Sweet Home developer Josh Victor in February.

Cost-sharing and environmental concerns have held up the transfer of the Knife Lot until this week. Based on a study commissioned by Linn County Property Management, it is home to a variety of pollutants, ranging from slag to oil residue from a retired logging truck service center.

On Tuesday, Linn County commissioners unanimously approved handing the Knife Lot deed to the Family Assistance Resource Center with the city of Sweet Home's blessing.

Should the center fail to use the land as intended, the transfer agreement dictates the lot will revert back to Linn County.

The transfer of the 2.69-acre site follows months of back and forth between county and city officials, with the former voicing concerns about a camp's impact on a planned RV dump site nextdoor.

Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker said Tuesday he's glad the transfer is finally in the county's rearview mirror.

"Everything's spelled out on paper, and (Family Assistance Resource Center) knows what they're getting," Tucker said.

In a separate interview, Sweet Home Community and Economic Development Director Blair Larsen said that the design of the tent village will be up to the Family Assistance Resource Center.

The city, he said, will donate a manufactured building to the center for the project. Meanwhile, volunteers at Sweet Home High School are working on tents for the site, which will be stored behind Sweet Home City Hall until the lot is ready for use.

Sweet Home, Larsen said, will primarily be responsible for ensuring road access to the lot. Other onsite services Sweet Home will fund, he said, include private security patrols.

Larsen said much of the city's remaining $42,000 in homeless service funds will likely go toward the Knife Lot project. He said the campsite has no hard deadline for completion.

"Finding people to move a structure like that and getting them scheduled makes it very difficult to to put an actual timeline on when that will be accomplished," Larsen said. "I know that there's motivation, especially on Family Assistance Resource Center's part, to get going as soon as possible."

The Linn County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to meet in-person next at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14 at the Linn County Courthouse.

