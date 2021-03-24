Story Next Door: Trish and John Borowski spending time lending a hand in the mid-valley

A disembodied voice belonging to Trish Borowski interjects in the background of the phone call to correct the record while John Borowski lays out the timeline of their cross-country marriage spanning more than 30 years. The shuffle of dachshund feet can be heard too — possibly because they recognize the early stages of dozens of turkey sandwiches being made on the kitchen island and hope to catch a stray piece.
It’s what has become a normal part of the routine at the Borowski household in Philomath.
Trish, 60, and John, 63 (“still young,” he said), might not stand out in the Corvallis WinCo deli line until someone notices one of John’s signature graphic T-shirts prominently featuring a drawing of an animal, or maybe the tens of pounds of cold cuts they’ve called ahead to order.
John, a self-described “happily retired” former high school teacher, and Trish, a retired WinCo employee of more than 20 years, both originally from New Jersey, have turned helping the Corvallis homeless community into their new jobs.
John is outspoken and boisterous; Trish called him a “button pusher.” He readily admits it, and seems to take it as a compliment. He testified before the U.S. Congress in 1996 in favor of protecting the Opal Creek wilderness in the Cascade foothills. He found himself as the source of some controversy after some choice words on TV about the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupiers in 2016. It’s no coincidence both of these stories are related to environmental issues; John taught environmental science and marine biology for 34 years.
He sees helping the homeless as a connected cause, a system rife with inequity.
“Many Americans are a heartbeat away from becoming homeless, houseless, jobless,” John said. “I think we have to be honest about that. It defies logic in the most prosperous nation in the world.”
Trish, for her part, recognizes people in the homeless camps as members of the community, literally in some cases. Trish said some of them are former co-workers and customers from her time at WinCo. Trish, like John, sees herself and her family and friends in the people they help in the camps — a typifying example of empathy. Make no mistake: Trish doesn’t lack any passion when it comes to standing up for those less fortunate and bristled when asked about those who complain about homeless people.
“They’re real people with real feelings,” Trish said of the unhoused community. “They deserve our respect as much as anyone else.”
The connection John and Trish have with the people they help is evident; the words “family,” and “friends,” were used often when describing the people they bring food, heaters, clothes and other supplies to. The word “family” clearly meant something to them as they described how proud they were of their daughters and three grandchildren.
What’s more, they’ve been heartened by the support from those who donate to their cause and work in the community, specifically naming Diane Crocker with Peace Lutheran Church for distributing backpacks full of supplies.
“The donations have been overwhelming,” John said, referencing the boxes piling up in their house.
It won’t be long before the Borowskis find people in need to distribute the boxes’ contents to.
K. Rambo