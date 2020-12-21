Corvallis plans shake-up at Pioneer Park homeless camp

Nick Hochstatter has been living in a trailer in the camp for six months. He does not have a vehicle and thus is in no position to move it.

“This was kind of short notice,” he said Monday. “Many people don’t have a way to tow their trailers out of here. I don’t know what they think we’re going to do. We’ll see.”

Belinda Sheldon and Donny Read have been in the camp for four months. They have used a tarp to extend the living space of their trailer. They have three dogs and also have weekend day care duties with three grandchildren.

Sheldon noted that she already has turned in an application for one of the new spots, but she and Read are concerned about where to go while the camp is reconfigured. The good news is that they have a pickup truck to haul the trailer. The bad news is that the toys and other gear they have accumulated for the grandkids might have to go into a dumpster.

“They say we can park on the street for 48 hours,” Sheldon said. But what then?

“We can’t go anywhere in the mountains or on BLM land,” noted Read. “Why are they making us move now when there is a pandemic going on? This is stressing me out, and I’m already on medication.”