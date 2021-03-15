Corvallis adds homeless funds, loses camp plan

Upton said that the city’s policy of not enforcing camping ordinances “is really causing problems. We’re attracting people from all over the valley.”

South Corvallis has been challenged by homeless issues because of the proximity of the men’s shelter/hygiene center on Southeast Chapman Place as well as the large camping areas near Chapman, at Pioneer Park and near the skate park. It should be noted that the properties in question are a mix of city land and Oregon Department of Transportation property.

Councilor Hyatt Lytle, whose Ward 3 includes large chunks of South Corvallis, promised to meet with Upton to discuss the situation. Lytle also spoke up during councilor reports at the end of the meeting to request an agenda item on homelessness for the April 5 council session. Lytle cited some of the same safety and livability issues that Upton noted in his remarks.

In other council highlights:

• Councilors unanimously approved a code of conduct for the two-year term. The council chose to use the code that was in place for the 2019-20 period with a couple of tweaks.

• Councilors backed ballot titles and explanatory statements for a pair of city charter amendments that will go on the November ballot. One would change the way the city recruits for the city manager position. The other would remove gender-specific and binary pronouns from the charter.

