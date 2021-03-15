Corvallis adds homeless funds, loses camp plan

The Corvallis City Council has agreed to appropriate more than $360,000 in federal funds for services that will largely help the homeless.
That’s the good news on the city’s fight against homelessness. The bad news is that Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber announced at Monday’s remote meeting that plans by the Unity Shelter group to put together a managed camping facility near the BMX park have collapsed.
Unity Shelter, which manages the men’s shelter and hygiene center, the women’s shelter and the micro shelters at the First United Congregational Church of Christ, had hoped to open a managed camping facility with new tents on platforms, case management and a warming hut.
The council appropriated $125,000 in coronavirus CARES Act funding to get the project off the ground, and the fencing, platforms and warming hut all are in place. But the facility never opened because of insurance issues.
The $363,199 in new funding, which also comes from the federal CARES Act, will go to the following groups as the result of an 8-0 vote (with Charles Maughan of Ward 2 absent) at Monday’s meeting:
• Unity Shelter/Room at the Inn women’s shelter: $30,000
• Unity Shelter/hygiene center: $89,500
• Unity Shelter/micro shelters at Budget Inn: $53,000
• Corvallis Housing First/Budget Inn case management: $28,000
• Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis/child care for essential workers: $50,000
• Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center: $45,000
• Jackson Street Youth Services: $50,727
• Old Mill Center for Children and Families: $8,000
• Program administration: $8,972
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Agencies applied with the city for the funds, said housing and neighborhood services coordinator Brigetta Olson. Only one group, Olson said, was denied, partly because of questions about how its program dovetailed with federal housing rules.
That group is eligible to pitch its proposal Wednesday at the virtual session of the Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board, which will make recommendations on Community Development Block Grant capital fund allocations and human services fund allocations.
Homelessness also came up during the community comments section of the meeting, which followed the vote on the CARES act funding.
Nathan Upton, who owns Corvallis Rentals on Southeast Third Street, expressed frustration at the impact of homelessness on his business. Upton noted problems with defecation, theft and vandalism and said he spent $4,000 on lights at the business.
Upton said that the city’s policy of not enforcing camping ordinances “is really causing problems. We’re attracting people from all over the valley.”
South Corvallis has been challenged by homeless issues because of the proximity of the men’s shelter/hygiene center on Southeast Chapman Place as well as the large camping areas near Chapman, at Pioneer Park and near the skate park. It should be noted that the properties in question are a mix of city land and Oregon Department of Transportation property.
Councilor Hyatt Lytle, whose Ward 3 includes large chunks of South Corvallis, promised to meet with Upton to discuss the situation. Lytle also spoke up during councilor reports at the end of the meeting to request an agenda item on homelessness for the April 5 council session. Lytle cited some of the same safety and livability issues that Upton noted in his remarks.
In other council highlights:
• Councilors unanimously approved a code of conduct for the two-year term. The council chose to use the code that was in place for the 2019-20 period with a couple of tweaks.
• Councilors backed ballot titles and explanatory statements for a pair of city charter amendments that will go on the November ballot. One would change the way the city recruits for the city manager position. The other would remove gender-specific and binary pronouns from the charter.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.