Benton homeless board sums up recommendations

The Benton County advisory board working on homelessness put its cards on the table Wednesday. Now, it’s up to the community, social services providers and local governments to determine what happens next.
The Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE) unveiled a draft list of 15 recommendations at a remote meeting as well as three more recommendations on how to implement the proposals.
The menu is ambitious: paid full-time case managers, an emergency sheltering system that runs 365 days per year and includes RV and car camping and managed tent camping; a resource center; quarterly public forums; increases in permanent supportive housing and rental assistance.
“This is a huge body of work. You all have put hours and hours and hours into this,” said Xan Augerot, HOPE member and chair of the Benton County Board of Commissioners. “Thank you. We’re getting close.”
Hope is planning to host an April 13 public forum to take feedback on the recommendations. Its work groups will reconvene April 19-22 to review the feedback and tweak the proposals. The HOPE board will act on the plan April 28, and it will be unveiled at a joint meeting of the Corvallis City Council and the Board of Commissioners on May 20.
Then, the real work will begin. Who does what? Who pays for what? Who oversees what? And who establishes the metrics?
The board itself remains divided on some issues, particularly tent camping. Surveys conducted by HOPE indicate it is the least- supported solution behind micro shelters, emergency shelters and RV/car camping.
But it also is a mode that is not going away soon. HOPE estimates that there are 80 to 120 individuals living in tents just in the corridor near the men’s shelter and the skate park in Corvallis.
And the reason so many folks are in tents, said Aleita Hass-Holcombe of the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, is that “there are not enough shelters.”
Board member George Grosch agreed.
“We said this was going to be a difficult conversation, and it is,” Grosch said. “These things are hard. Aleita is right.”
Plus, with everyone trying to make do with limited resources, what happens if the entities working with HOPE choose to spend their money on the higher priorities of shelters and RV camping … and the money runs out before they get to the tent campers? What happens to them?
It remains unclear also how much it will cost to implement the proposals. At two junctures in the meeting board member Jan Napack, a Corvallis councilor, noted that her council colleagues — as well as Mayor Biff Traber — “are going to ask me how much this is going to cost, even if it's just a back of the envelope budget.”
Paid full-time case managers will cost money. Year-round shelters will cost money. Managed RV and car camping will cost money.
“We’re going to have to get funding from a wide range of sources,” Augerot said. “It’s going to require a lot of partnerships. We need more grant-writing capacity.”
HOPE also identified some possible new sources of funding from the county, including a construction excise tax and the use of community development block grants. Corvallis makes strong use of both tools.
Allowing for local tax revenue from Pac-12 Conference athletic events also is on the list, although Napack, who was summarizing that section of the proposals for the board, admitted in an aside that such a plan would be a tough sell.
