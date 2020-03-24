Holley church plans Easter 'drive-in' services

“A lot of people are interested,” Hill said, though he added that earlier plans to serve Communion wafers and grape juice have had to be dropped.

The good news is that the church was already in the process of increasing the size of its parking lot. There are currently 67 parking spaces, and another 40 are being constructed. Not all will be useable due to line-of-sight issues.

“We have two large tents if the weather turns bad,” Hill said. “This is definitely a work in progress. We haven’t chosen a radio frequency yet, but people can check our website for that information as we get closer to Easter.”

Information will also be posted at Holley Church on Facebook.

Hill said the broadcast can be made from a smartphone or an iPad or similar device.

“We have already received a call from a pastor in Texas who is considering doing something like this,” Hill said. “We may the first church in Oregon to try it.”

The church was founded in 1871, with services held in the Splawn Schoolhouse. In 1887, the church moved into a small building on Fern Ridge outside of Sweet Home, and on Thanksgiving Day 1897, the first service was held in the current church building, although only portions of the original building remain.